Art Extravaganza: Van Gogh exhibition in 8K opens in Rio

A treat for all the art lovers are there! Brazil's Rio de Janeiro hosts a new 8K-resolution version of 'Van Gogh Live' an exhibition that brings to life animated versions of the artist's work.

| Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 05:13 PM IST

