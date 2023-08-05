trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645149
Article 370 Abrogation: On 4th Anniversary, Mehbooba Mufti Claims She's Put Under 'House Arrest’

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 07:00 PM IST
Article 370 Abrogation: On 4th Anniversary, Mehbooba Mufti Claims She's Put Under 'House Arrest’ Peoples Democratic Party Chief and Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti have claims that she's been put under house arrest on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370.

Taal Thok Ke: Senior Advocate Asgar Ali said- Calling the fountain a Shivling is an insult to the Shivling
Taal Thok Ke: Senior Advocate Asgar Ali said- Calling the fountain a Shivling is an insult to the Shivling
After PM Modi’s Egypt visit, Egypt Air begins direct flight from Cairo to Delhi
After PM Modi’s Egypt visit, Egypt Air begins direct flight from Cairo to Delhi
216 arrested, over 80 people in preventive detention: Haryana HM Anil Vij on Nuh’s violence
216 arrested, over 80 people in preventive detention: Haryana HM Anil Vij on Nuh’s violence
‘Chandrayaan-3’ inches closer to moon, ISRO all set for Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI)
‘Chandrayaan-3’ inches closer to moon, ISRO all set for Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI)
Taal Thok Ke: AIMIM spokesperson said – Hatred is being spread by teasing small points in the name of religion
Taal Thok Ke: AIMIM spokesperson said – Hatred is being spread by teasing small points in the name of religion

