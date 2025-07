videoDetails

Arvind Kejriwal attacks BJP during Gujarat Visit

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 23, 2025, 05:02 PM IST

Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal is on a tour of Gujarat. During his tour in Mudasa, Kejriwal has attacked the BJP government of Gujarat. He said that 30 years of power has made the BJP autocratic and arrogant. The BJP government is committing atrocities on farmers and cattle rearers.