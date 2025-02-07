videoDetails

Arvind Kejriwal calls urgent meeting of AAP candidates

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 07, 2025, 11:28 AM IST

Delhi Exit Poll: Big news is coming, Aam Aadmi Party has made a big claim before the Delhi election results. Kejriwal has tweeted and alleged that BJP offered Rs 15 crore to AAP candidates. Arvind Kejriwal alleged that BJP has started the game before the election results in Delhi by running Operation Lotus and sabotage. Atishi also targeted BJP on the tweet. Said that exit polls are a conspiracy to break the MLAs of Aam Aadmi Party.