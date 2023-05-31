NewsVideos
Asaduddin Owaisi got angry when Rahul Gandhi talked about the Muslims of the country

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 31, 2023, 11:24 PM IST
AIMIM Chief Asuddin Owaisi gave a befitting reply to Rahul Gandhi in San Francisco, America, for telling the Muslims of the country that the BJP government is scared. Owaisi termed Rahul Gandhi's statement as irresponsible. He said that incidents happened with Muslims in the Congress governments and when the Congress government was in power, it did not support the Muslims of Gujarat.

