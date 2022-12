videoDetails

Ashok Gehlot announces LPG cylinder at Rs.500? Who are eligible for it?

| Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 10:00 PM IST

The Rajasthan government will provide cooking gas cylinders at ₹ 500 for people under the poverty line and enrolled in the Ujjwala scheme, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said today in a big ticket announcement ahead of next year's assembly elections.