Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot to fight elections unitedly in joint fight against BJP: KC Venugopal

|Updated: May 30, 2023, 08:05 AM IST
After the four-hour-long discussion of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi with Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and party leader Sachin Pilot, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on May 29 said that both Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot will fight elections unitedly in a joint fight against the BJP.

