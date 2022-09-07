Asia Cup 2022: Not fair to judge Bhuvneshwar Kumar after two bad games: Rohit Sharma after losing against Sri Lanka

Following his side's second straight loss in the Super Four phase of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 against Sri Lanka, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said that the batters failed to capitalise on momentum obtained during the middle overs and finish the game on a good note. When ouestioned on Bhuvneshwar Kumar's disappointing performances in death overs in two straight games, Rohit said that the team is not worried about it." Even experienced bowlers go for runs. Bhuvi has been playing for us for so many years and has won us so many matches in death overs," he added.

Sep 07, 2022

