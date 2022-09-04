Asia Cup 2022: Team India prepares for tense match against Pakistan

In the highly anticipated Super 4 match of the 2022 Asia Cup, Team India is prepared to take on archrival Pakistan. Prior to the game, the guys in blue could be seen working out in the practise sessions. On September 4, India and Pakistan will face off in the Asia Cup 2022 for the second time.

| Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 09:20 PM IST

