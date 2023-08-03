trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644239
Asia Cup 2023: Star Batters KL Rahul And Shreyas Iyer Unlikely To Be Available For Indian Team

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 07:08 PM IST
The schedule for the Asia Cup 2023, which is expected to be named this week, is not likely to include KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer. These two batters have not healed enough, according to sources inside the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), to be taken into consideration for the continental tournament, which runs from August 30 to September 17.

