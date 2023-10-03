trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670564
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Asian Games 2023: Historic! Annu Rani Becomes 1st Indian Woman To Win Gold In Javelin

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 11:55 PM IST
Annu Rani of India won the women's javelin throw event on Tuesday in Hangzhou, earning her second medal from the Asian Games and her first gold. In her fourth try, Annu's javelin throw of 62.92 meters allowed her to take the lead. Dilhani Lekamge of Sri Lanka won silver with a best throw of 61.57 meters, and Lyu Huihui of China won bronze with a throw of 61.29 meters.
Follow Us

All Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Back-to-back earthquakes rock Nepal
play icon6:57
Baat Pate Ki: Back-to-back earthquakes rock Nepal
DNA: 104-year-old woman sets skydiving world record
play icon2:23
DNA: 104-year-old woman sets skydiving world record
DNA: Serial deaths in government hospitals of Maharashtra
play icon17:19
DNA: Serial deaths in government hospitals of Maharashtra
DNA: India's 'Revenge' from Canada!
play icon16:30
DNA: India's 'Revenge' from Canada!
DNA: Is the biggest earthquake on the way?
play icon11:37
DNA: Is the biggest earthquake on the way?

Trending Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Back-to-back earthquakes rock Nepal
play icon6:57
Baat Pate Ki: Back-to-back earthquakes rock Nepal
DNA: 104-year-old woman sets skydiving world record
play icon2:23
DNA: 104-year-old woman sets skydiving world record
DNA: Serial deaths in government hospitals of Maharashtra
play icon17:19
DNA: Serial deaths in government hospitals of Maharashtra
DNA: India's 'Revenge' from Canada!
play icon16:30
DNA: India's 'Revenge' from Canada!
DNA: Is the biggest earthquake on the way?
play icon11:37
DNA: Is the biggest earthquake on the way?
sports videos,