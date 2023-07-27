trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641085
Asian Games 2023: Indian Football Teams To Compete In The Games After Sports Ministry Relaxes Rules

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 11:13 AM IST
The men's and women's football teams from India have been given the go-ahead to compete in the September 2023 Asian Games in China. Anurag Thakur, the sports minister, announced in a tweet that his department had agreed to loosen the criteria to allow both teams to compete in the international multisport competition.
