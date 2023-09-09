trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659775
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Assam Cabinet recommends Centre to withdraw AFSPA

|Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 08:20 AM IST
The Assam Cabinet has made a recommendation to the Centre to withdraw AFSPA from the entire state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on September 08. The recommendation comes days after Sarma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and pleaded for the complete withdrawal of the contentious Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from the state.
Follow Us

All Videos

Not for me to tell India what position to take on Ukraine war: UK PM Rishi Sunak
play icon1:38
Not for me to tell India what position to take on Ukraine war: UK PM Rishi Sunak
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon5:54
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin what to do on Ekadashi?
play icon3:45
Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin what to do on Ekadashi?
PM Modi, US Prez Joe Biden hold bilateral meeting on eve of mega G20 Summit
play icon3:10
PM Modi, US Prez Joe Biden hold bilateral meeting on eve of mega G20 Summit
Brazilian President arrives in Delhi to attend mega G20 Leaders’ Summit
play icon2:8
Brazilian President arrives in Delhi to attend mega G20 Leaders’ Summit

Trending Videos

Not for me to tell India what position to take on Ukraine war: UK PM Rishi Sunak
play icon1:38
Not for me to tell India what position to take on Ukraine war: UK PM Rishi Sunak
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon5:54
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin what to do on Ekadashi?
play icon3:45
Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin what to do on Ekadashi?
PM Modi, US Prez Joe Biden hold bilateral meeting on eve of mega G20 Summit
play icon3:10
PM Modi, US Prez Joe Biden hold bilateral meeting on eve of mega G20 Summit
Brazilian President arrives in Delhi to attend mega G20 Leaders’ Summit
play icon2:8
Brazilian President arrives in Delhi to attend mega G20 Leaders’ Summit