Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma asked Aamir Khan to reschedule his movie's promotion in Assam!

Assam Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today said that Mr Khan wanted to visit Assam this week, but since the state is observing the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative from August 13 to 15, he asked him to postpone his proposed visit to a later date. Sources said that Mr Khan wanted to visit Guwahati on August 14 to promote his movie. He is now expected to visit on August 16.

| Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 06:00 PM IST

