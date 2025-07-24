videoDetails

Assam CM Himanta makes huge statement on Muslim Population

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 24, 2025, 04:48 PM IST

Before the Assam assembly elections, the state's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has made a big statement. Sarma has said that by 2041 the population of Muslims in the state will be equal to that of Hindus. Sarma has claimed that there will be a big demographic shift in the state. Sarma on Wednesday announced the issuance of arms licenses for self-defense to the natives living in unsafe areas of the state. The CM said that this step has been taken with the aim of ensuring the safety of minority communities and threats coming from across the border. He said that the application portal will be open from August 1 to 7.