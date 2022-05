Assam flood: Nearly 2 lakh people affected; IMD issues 'red alert'

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Cachar district recorded two flood-related deaths, while three died in Dima Hasao due to landslides. The Indian Air Force (IAF) airlifted at least 119 passengers from the Silchar-Guwahati train which was stranded at Ditokcherra in the Dima Hasao