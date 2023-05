videoDetails

Assam: Four shops gutted in fire in Sonitpur, no casualties reported

| Updated: May 02, 2023, 06:40 PM IST

A massive fire broke out at a market in Sonitpur Assam on May 01. Four go downs along with properties worth of lakhs were gutted in the fire. Soon after the incident fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. Reason behind the fire remains ascertained. Meanwhile, no casualties have been reported.