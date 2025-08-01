Advertisement
Assam Police big action on illegal madrasas and mosques!

Aug 01, 2025, 11:24 AM IST
During the raid in Regma forests on Assam Nagaland border, the administration found an illegal mosque and madrasa... Nagaland border is just 2 km from Golinipathad area. The madrasa was demolished in this illegal mosque spread over about 15 acres, people say that Hindus were tortured in this area. Also, some people have been accused of illegal extortion. 10 years ago there were 24 Hindu families here which are now around 60. Whereas at that time there were 30 Muslim families which have now become 400. Some people even called this area Mini Bangladesh.

