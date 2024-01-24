trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713321
Assam Police STF Seizes 4000 KG of Marijuana Valued at Rs 10 Crore in Guwahati

|Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 12:40 PM IST
In a significant operation, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police successfully recovered and seized a substantial quantity of 4000 kilograms of marijuana, estimated to be worth Rs 10 crore, in Guwahati.

