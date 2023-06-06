NewsVideos
Assam: Train collides with goods carrying vehicle in Golaghat district

|Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
A train collided with a goods-carrying vehicle at an unmanned railway crossing in the Golaghat district of Assam on June 05. The incident took place near Chungajan railway station in Golaghat district however, no one was injured in the incident. Following the incident locals staged a protest demanding the installation of a level crossing in the area.

