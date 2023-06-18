NewsVideos
Assam: Water level of Brahmaputra rises owing to heavy rain in Guwahati

|Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
The water level of the Brahmaputra river rose due to heavy rains in Guwahati on June 17. The downpour inundated 10 districts and affected over 37,000 people. Meanwhile, Union health minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a virtual meeting with central and state agencies to review public health preparedness.

