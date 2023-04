videoDetails

Atiq Ahmad Shot Dead: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's big statement

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 04:05 PM IST

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were killed in Prayagraj amidst heavy security. Opposition parties are constantly raising questions on the Yogi government. Mallikarjun Kharge, reacting sharply, raised questions on this massacre and the state government.