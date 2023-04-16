NewsVideos
Atiq Ahmed Murder: 48 Days To Put An End To 44 Years Of Crime | Zee News English

|Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 01:22 PM IST
Atiq Ahmed Murder: 48 Days To Put An End To 44 Years Of Crime | Zee News English The Killing of Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed has Grabbed Everyone's Attention. A government representative has claimed that the current administration in Uttar Pradesh terminated the reign of crime initiated by Atiq Ahmed, a mafia boss who began his criminal activities in Prayagraj 44 years ago and later expanded his influence to numerous cities within the state. This was accomplished in a remarkably short span of just 48 days.

