Atiq Ahmed Murder: ‘Ready to die...’ Owaisi will still visit UP in spite of a "threat"

| Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 02:21 PM IST

Atiq Ahmed Murder: ‘Ready to die...’ Owaisi will still visit UP in spite of a "threat" Asaduddin Owaisi accused the Yogi Adityanath administration of employing the "rule of the gun" to administer the state and pointed firearms at it. As gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad were shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on late Saturday, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi trained guns at the Yogi Adityanath government alleging that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is using “rule of the gun” to run the state.