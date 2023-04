videoDetails

Atiq shot: Watch LIVE report from the cemetery

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 01:39 PM IST

The postmortem of Atiq and Ashraf has started in Prayagraj. Videography of postmortem is also being done. Many big revelations are happening from the postmortem report. After that Atiq-Ashraf will be buried in Kasari-Masari cemetery