Atiq's son appeals to Muslims...

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 07:12 PM IST

Atiq Ahmed's son Ali Ahmed has issued a fatwa. In this fatwa, Ali has spoken of being one with the Muslims. Ali has also appealed not to vote for SP and BJP. So on the other hand, Ali Ahmed has also expressed his apprehension about the encounter of his mother Shaista.