videoDetails

ATS Probe Uncovers ₹500 Crore Foreign Funding in Chhangur Baba Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 11, 2025, 08:10 PM IST

Chhangur Baba: Changur Baba and Neetu will be questioned by ATS. They will be questioned about foreign funding and conversion. ATS has been given remand of Changur Baba and his associate for 10 days.