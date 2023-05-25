NewsVideos
videoDetails

Attack on our pilgrimage sites is not acceptable: PM Modi's take on temple vandalism in Australia

|Updated: May 25, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
While addressing the audience, PM Modi said, "I want to tell you that While speaking about the culture and great tradition of India, never get immersed in slavery mentality, speak with courage. The world is eager to listen. The world agrees with me when I say that attack on our pilgrimage sites is not acceptable."

All Videos

S Jaishankar makes huge revelation as Papua New Guinea touches PM Modi's feet
4:30
S Jaishankar makes huge revelation as Papua New Guinea touches PM Modi's feet
PM Modi makes huge remark on India's strength
11:45
PM Modi makes huge remark on India's strength
PM Modi makes huge remark as he returns India,says,'This fame is not just mine, it belongs to 140 crore people'
7:10
PM Modi makes huge remark as he returns India,says,'This fame is not just mine, it belongs to 140 crore people'
UP CM Yogi strict action against loudspeakers at religious places
1:2
 UP CM Yogi strict action against loudspeakers at religious places
After over 50 engagements, travel across 3 nations, PM Modi returns to India
1:5
After over 50 engagements, travel across 3 nations, PM Modi returns to India

Trending Videos

4:30
S Jaishankar makes huge revelation as Papua New Guinea touches PM Modi's feet
11:45
PM Modi makes huge remark on India's strength
7:10
PM Modi makes huge remark as he returns India,says,'This fame is not just mine, it belongs to 140 crore people'
1:2
UP CM Yogi strict action against loudspeakers at religious places
1:5
After over 50 engagements, travel across 3 nations, PM Modi returns to India