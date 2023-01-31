NewsVideos
Austalia on high alert! ‘Highly radioactive’ capsule is lost in Australia raises alarm

|Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 05:14 PM IST
Tiny 'Highly Radioactive' Capsule Lost In Australian Desert Raises Alarm The widget was a component in a gauge used to measure the density of iron ore. The mining giant and Western Australia's government are attempting to find the widget, which is as much as 8 millimeters (0.3 inch) in length and contains a small amount of the radioactive isotope caesium-137. Rio Tinto Group has lost a "highly radioactive" capsule somewhere along a 1,400-kilometer (870-mile) highway through the Western Australian desert. Austalia on high alert! ‘Highly radioactive’ capsule is lost in Australia raises alarm

