NewsVideos
videoDetails

Australia spend $2 billion on 40 U.S. Black Hawk says ‘goodbye Taipans, hello Black Hawks’

|Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 09:36 PM IST
Australia confirmed on Wednesday it would buy 40 Black Hawk military helicopters from the United States for an estimated A$2.8 billion ($1.96 billion), finalising a sale signed off by the U.S. State Department last August. The Lockheed Martin Corp UH-60M Black Hawks will replace the Army's fleet of MRH-90 Taipan choppers, which have been plagued for years by maintenance issues. Delivery of the new helicopters will begin this year. Australia spend $2 billion on 40 U.S. Black Hawk says ‘goodbye Taipans, hello Black Hawks’

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Dictatorship or battle for supremacy?
1H4:39
Taal Thok Ke: Dictatorship or battle for supremacy?
Women Wrestlers Case: Brij Bhushan Singh may resign!
17:24
Women Wrestlers Case: Brij Bhushan Singh may resign!
Ukraine Military releases photos of snipers hiding in the snow. Can you spot them?
Ukraine Military releases photos of snipers hiding in the snow. Can you spot them?
Sachin Pilot targets Gehlot govt over the exam paper leak issue in Rajasthan | Zee News English
Sachin Pilot targets Gehlot govt over the exam paper leak issue in Rajasthan | Zee News English
Old Pension Scheme vs the New Pension System: is OPS a financial burden?
Old Pension Scheme vs the New Pension System: is OPS a financial burden?

Trending Videos

1H4:39
Taal Thok Ke: Dictatorship or battle for supremacy?
17:24
Women Wrestlers Case: Brij Bhushan Singh may resign!
Ukraine Military releases photos of snipers hiding in the snow. Can you spot them?
Sachin Pilot targets Gehlot govt over the exam paper leak issue in Rajasthan | Zee News English
Old Pension Scheme vs the New Pension System: is OPS a financial burden?
World videos,