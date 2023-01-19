videoDetails

Australia spend $2 billion on 40 U.S. Black Hawk says ‘goodbye Taipans, hello Black Hawks’

| Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 09:36 PM IST

Australia confirmed on Wednesday it would buy 40 Black Hawk military helicopters from the United States for an estimated A$2.8 billion ($1.96 billion), finalising a sale signed off by the U.S. State Department last August. The Lockheed Martin Corp UH-60M Black Hawks will replace the Army's fleet of MRH-90 Taipan choppers, which have been plagued for years by maintenance issues. Delivery of the new helicopters will begin this year. Australia spend $2 billion on 40 U.S. Black Hawk says ‘goodbye Taipans, hello Black Hawks’