videoDetails

Auto Expo 2023: Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric sedan launched, second Hyundai EV in India

| Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 12:01 AM IST

The ex-showroom price of the Hyundai loniq 5 in India is Rs 44.95 lakh. The E-GMP architecture, which also supports the Kia EV6, is the foundation for the Hyundai loniq 5. The loniq 5 has a single motor arrangement with a RWD layout and a 631 km claimed range.