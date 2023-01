videoDetails

Auto Expo 2023: Mumbai's Double Decker Bus is back in Electric Avatar | Walkaround |

| Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 02:25 PM IST

This state-of-the-art EV is fitted with the latest AC technology, offering effective cooling in India's hot climatic conditions. Features include extra-wide front and rear doors, two staircases and an emergency door complying with the latest safety standards.