Auto Expo 2023: Toyota introduced Toyota Corolla Altis Flex Fuel Strong Hybrid, very furious

| Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 06:35 PM IST

Toyota has showcased a hydrogen vehicle in the form of a Corolla Cross. The concept highlights a unique configuration where the internal combustion engine will be calibrated to take hydrogen gas as the fuel source to produce power. Toyota has always worked on green mobility solutions and combined them with feasible, practical and affordable techniques to offer to the masses.