Aviation Talk: In Conversation With Belson Coutinho, Co-Founder, CMO& CXO, Akasa Air

| Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 10:55 AM IST

India's aviation market is booming at a rapid pace and giving it a further push, Akasa Air was launched in 2022. Founded by late Rakesh Jhujhunwala, the airline has managed to create a niche for itself within 8 months of its launch, with new aircrafts, cabin crew dress and in-flight food menu. We recently got in touch with Belson Coutinho, Co-Founder, CMO & CXO of Akasa to understand more about the brand.