videoDetails

Aviation Talk: Vistara CEO On Merger With Air India, Fleet Expansion And 2023 Outlook

| Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 01:13 PM IST

Vistara Air, a JV between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines has completed 8 years in India and is one of the most recognized and lauded airlines in India. The brand, under Tata Group, will be merged with the Air India by 2024 as announced by the Tata Sons. However, the airline continues to expand and add newer aircrafts in its fleet. We got in touch with Vistara's CEO Vinod Kannan to understand more about this merger and other details of the Vistara. Here's our exclusive interview.