Ayodhya Breaking News: UP STF encounters Anees

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 04:08 PM IST
Anees, accused of brutalizing a female constable in a moving train in Ayodhya, was killed by STF in an encounter. Two accused have been caught in the encounter.
woman constable attack case,woman constable attacked on train,attack on woman constable in saryu express,Ayodhya,today latest news,today news,Latest News,UP Government,Hindi News,law and order in UP,Breaking News,