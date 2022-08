Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Do you know the man behind the design of the Indian national flag?

Freedom fighter and ardent Gandhian, Pingali Venkayya was the first to design India's national flag in 1921.

| Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 07:50 PM IST

