NewsVideos

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: From Mother Teresa to Amartya Sen, here are the Indian Nobel laureates

The Nobel Prize is one of the world's most prestigious honours. Individuals are recognised for their contributions to academic, scientific, or cultural advancements. Since 1947, three Indian citizens have received the award.

|Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 07:40 PM IST
The Nobel Prize is one of the world's most prestigious honours. Individuals are recognised for their contributions to academic, scientific, or cultural advancements. Since 1947, three Indian citizens have received the award.

All Videos

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: How India aided the world during the covid pandemic
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: How India aided the world during the covid pandemic
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Indian beauty queens won three Miss Universe titles after independence
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Indian beauty queens won three Miss Universe titles after independence
CWG 2022: Badminton duo Satwik and Chirag Shetty clinch gold in Badminton
0:55
CWG 2022: Badminton duo Satwik and Chirag Shetty clinch gold in Badminton
People elated to see the demolition of illegal construction of sri kant tyagi by bulldozer
4:56
People elated to see the demolition of illegal construction of sri kant tyagi by bulldozer
Shrikant Tyagi Case: Six policemen have been suspended in the Shrikant Tyagi case
3:13
Shrikant Tyagi Case: Six policemen have been suspended in the Shrikant Tyagi case

Trending Videos

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: How India aided the world during the covid pandemic
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Indian beauty queens won three Miss Universe titles after independence
0:55
CWG 2022: Badminton duo Satwik and Chirag Shetty clinch gold in Badminton
4:56
People elated to see the demolition of illegal construction of sri kant tyagi by bulldozer
3:13
Shrikant Tyagi Case: Six policemen have been suspended in the Shrikant Tyagi case