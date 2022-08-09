Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: India makes more movies annually than any other nation

India is frequently referred to as the world's most prolific film-making nation. Every year, thousands of films in dozens of languages are produced by combining Bollywood, Tollywood, Kollywood, and other regional film industries. In addition, according to Guinness World Records, India produces the most films in comparison to other countries. In its 75 years of independence, the country has set numerous milestones in the world of cinema and filmmaking.

| Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 06:10 PM IST

