Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Indian beauty queens won three Miss Universe titles after independence

India has accomplished a number of things in its 75 years of independence. In the world of fashion and beauty, India has made a name for itself. India has won three Miss Universe crowns in the last 70 years and is one of the top eight countries with the most Miss Universe titles.

| Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 07:40 PM IST

