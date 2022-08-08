Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Indian beauty queens won three Miss Universe titles after independence
India has accomplished a number of things in its 75 years of independence. In the world of fashion and beauty, India has made a name for itself. India has won three Miss Universe crowns in the last 70 years and is one of the top eight countries with the most Miss Universe titles.
