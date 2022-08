Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: India's dominance in Cricket

India has bone from being the underdog to the dominant force in world cricket. The 1983 World Cup victory was the beginning of a new dawn for Indian cricket.

| Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 07:10 PM IST

