Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: India's strongest armed force led by women

Women now operate in all wings of the Indian defence force. In a first, an all-women naval crew carried out martime reconnaissance aboard a Donier aircraft.

| Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 04:00 PM IST

