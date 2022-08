Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: India's top and dynamic women leaders

Since its independence in 1947, India has led the way by putting women in positions of power. In fact, India is one of the few countries where women have served as both the head of government and the head of state.

| Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 03:30 PM IST

