Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: The saga of India's telecom revolution

In the telecom industry, India has seen phenomenal growth. With 1.6 billion subscribers, it is the world's second-largest telecommunications market.

| Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 08:00 PM IST

