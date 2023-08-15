trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649184
B.Ed people will not be able to become government teachers?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 15, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
After a decision of the Supreme Court, the dispute between BTs and B.ed, which has been going on for a long time in Rajasthan, has come to an end. The Supreme Court has given an important decision, allowing B.Ed people to teach primary class children. disqualified.

SCAM in CM Shivraj's 'pilgrimage scheme'
play icon15:30
SCAM in CM Shivraj's 'pilgrimage scheme'
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Partition cost Pakistan dearly?
play icon42:52
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Partition cost Pakistan dearly?
DNA: Another successful jump..Chandrayaan in fourth orbit
play icon4:46
DNA: Another successful jump..Chandrayaan in fourth orbit
DNA: Women will also run roadways buses in UP
play icon1:16
DNA: Women will also run roadways buses in UP
DNA: This rain water...a sign of destruction!
play icon17:13
DNA: This rain water...a sign of destruction!

