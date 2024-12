videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: AIMIM Chief Owaisi raises Bangladesh issue in Parliament

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 13, 2024, 10:06 PM IST

During the winter session of Parliament, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi questioned the Indian government’s stand on the ongoing violence in Bangladesh. In response, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar clarified India’s position.