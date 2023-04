videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Atiq Unable to Control Tears as Son Asad Buried

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 12:43 AM IST

Just 4 km away son Asad's funeral was taking place..and Atiq Ahmed who was locked in police station was suffering..he lay down on the ground and then he warned the policeman..for not being able to see his son's face in the last moment In sorrow, Atiq became like a madman in jail.