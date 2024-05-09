Advertisement
Baat Pate Ki : Debate Erupts As Hindu Population Share Down By 8%

Sonam|Updated: May 09, 2024, 10:44 PM IST
A study by the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council has revealed that the population of Hindus in India has declined over the last 65 years. The population of Hindus, who are the majority religion in the country, has decreased by 7.8% between 1950 and 2015.

