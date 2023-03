videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Fear of encounter tormented Ashraf

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 10:42 PM IST

Ashraf, acquitted by the Prayagraj Special Court in the Umesh Pal kidnapping case, has told a senior police officer about the threat to his life. He expressed his apprehension about this while talking to the media.