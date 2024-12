videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Mitali Express Returns to India After 5 Months in Bangladesh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 13, 2024, 12:04 AM IST

After being stuck in Bangladesh for five months amidst political turmoil, the Mitali Express has finally returned to India. The train, which connects Dhaka to Jalpaiguri, was stranded in Bangladesh due to the unrest. Its return marks a significant moment for bilateral transport and communication, as India and Bangladesh continue to navigate challenges together.